Police arrest jewelry thieves in same building they allegedly stole from

More than $6,000 worth of jewelry was recovered

They say a suspect always returns to the scene of the crime, but in this case, the two suspects never left.

On Sunday morning, Victoria police officers attended the 500-block of Fisgard Avenue for the report of an alarm. Upon arrival, officers determined that a break and enter had occurred with more than $6,000 worth of jewelry allegedly stolen.

After the initial investigation, officers determined the suspects were in a suite within the same building.

Officers successfully located and arrested two suspects. They then applied for a search warrant, which was executed later on Sunday, and the jewelry was recovered.

Both the man and woman, who are known to police, remain in custody.