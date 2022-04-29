Police arrest man near Oak Bay High after students report being followed, watched

46-year-old released on conditions to stay away from the area

Oak Bay police say a 46-year-old man is on conditions to stay away from Oak Bay High, Oak Bay Recreation Centre and playgrounds after his arrest in the area on April 28. (Black Press Media file photo)

A man is banned from the area of Oak Bay High and the Oak Bay Recreation Centre after being arrested Thursday (April 28).

The Oak Bay Police Department said a 46-year-old man was arrested for criminal harassment after reports he had been repeatedly following and watching a couple of students.

The man is on conditions to stay away from the school, centre and playgrounds.

More to come…

READ ALSO: Oak Bay names next deputy chief, first female in Greater Victoria policing leadership

Do you have a story tip? Email: c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

oak bay policeOak Bay Police Department