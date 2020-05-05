Police arrest robbery suspects in Langford, find ‘plethora’ of drugs

West Shore RCMP arrested two robbery suspects suspected of shoplifting at Capitol Iron in Langford on April 28. (Black Press Media file photo)

The West Shore RCMP arrested two robbery suspects in Langford and found a “plethora” of drugs.

On April 28, West Shore RCMP received a report of two men caught shoplifting at Capitol Iron on Langford Parkway. Police said employees tried to stop the suspects from stealing when one of them threatened that he had a gun and continued to run away.

West Shore RCMP officers found and arrested two suspects, one of whom police said fought with officers upon his arrest. Police searched the man and found a “plethora of drugs, including a combination of methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl, as well as drug packaging paraphernalia.”

John Crawford, 30, is charged with two counts of uttering threats and one count of robbery.

Ryan Frankel, 26, is charged with three counts of drug trafficking and one count of assaulting a peace officer.

Police thanked the employees at Capitol Iron and bystanders who were able to help identify suspects with detailed descriptions. West Shore RCMP reminds the public to report anything suspicious right away.

