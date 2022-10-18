Police arrest suspect after man punched by stranger at Victoria bus stop

Victoria police responded to a report Sunday morning of a man punched in the face by a stranger. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria police arrested a man after another man reported being punched in the face by a stranger Sunday morning.

VicPD officers were called to the intersection of Shelbourne and Denman streets on Oct. 16 at around 9 a.m. for a report a man had been randomly punched at a bus stop, the department said in a news release.

The victim told officers he was approached by a stranger who verbally confronted him then punched him in the face and left.

A witness directed officers to the 2200-block of Shelbourne Street where a suspect was arrested. He was released with a future court date and conditions.

The victim declined medical treatment.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 250-995-7654, ext. 1.

VicPD