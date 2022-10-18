Victoria police responded to a report Sunday morning of a man punched in the face by a stranger. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria police responded to a report Sunday morning of a man punched in the face by a stranger. (Black Press Media file photo)

Police arrest suspect after man punched by stranger at Victoria bus stop

Man released with a court date

Victoria police arrested a man after another man reported being punched in the face by a stranger Sunday morning.

VicPD officers were called to the intersection of Shelbourne and Denman streets on Oct. 16 at around 9 a.m. for a report a man had been randomly punched at a bus stop, the department said in a news release.

The victim told officers he was approached by a stranger who verbally confronted him then punched him in the face and left.

A witness directed officers to the 2200-block of Shelbourne Street where a suspect was arrested. He was released with a future court date and conditions.

The victim declined medical treatment.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 250-995-7654, ext. 1.

READ ALSO: Young girl on way to McDonald’s helps rescue cat from parked car in Central Saanich

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

VicPD

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
McCallum not conceding in Surrey, considering judicial recount of vote: party

Just Posted

VicPD is asking for potential victims of sophisticated rental scams, connected to the suspect pictured, to come forward. The man was arrested in September in relation to several fraud investigations, before he was arrested again on Oct. 15. (Courtesy of VicPD)
Rental fraud suspect arrested again in Victoria

A rendering of a 10-storey office and commercial building approved for Blanshard Street, stretching between Yates and View streets. (Rendering courtesy of Jawl Properties/D’Ambrosio Architecture + Urbanism)
Capitol 6 Theatre to be replaced by commercial building in Victoria

Langford mayor-elect Scott Goodmanson. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)
Work begins for Langford mayor-elect Scott Goodmanson

Oak Bay Marine Group will run the marina at Turkey Head (Spewhung) for five more years. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
Five more years to explore options in Oak Bay for Turkey Head