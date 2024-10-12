 Skip to content
Police arrest suspect after stabbing at Skytrain station in New Westminster

Suspect remains in custody after Friday’s stabbing: Police
The Canadian Press
Police in New Westminster say they arrested a person suspected of stabbing people at a Skytrain station in the city. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns).

Police in New Westminster say they have arrested a person suspected of stabbing two people at a Skytrain station in the city.

They say numerous people had called to report a stabbing on Columbia Street, outside the station around 6:45 p.m. on Friday.

Police say officers rushed to the scene and arrested someone matching the suspect’s description.

They say investigators confirmed that two people had been stabbed, one had suffered minor injuries while the second victim was left with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the suspect remains in custody.

Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the incident and have not yet spoken to police to reach out.

