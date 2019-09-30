Police arrest suspect in Langford bank robbery

Suspect arrested Sunday by Victoria Police Department

West Shore RCMP arrested a New Westminster man in connection to the bank robbery at a Royal Bank of Canada branch in Langford.

Police say Christopher Lee Lamoureux, 40, was the man who produced a robbery note and left the bank at 2945 Jacklin Road, Langford with an undisclosed amount of cash last week.

RELATED: Bank robber targets Langford RBC

“Lamoureux is not a resident of the Greater Victoria Area he is from New Westminster, which made it difficult for police to locate him,” says Const. Nancy Saggar, media relations officer with West Shore RCMP. “Other police agencies in the area were notified to be on the lookout for Lamoureux while the West Shore RCMP followed up on several leads in attempts to locate and arrest him.”

ALSO READ: BC-wide police efforts identify Vancouver Island robbery suspect

West Shore RCMP first found Lamoureux sleeping inside a parked vehicle on Atkins Avenue around 5 a.m. on Sept. 25.

When they attempted to arrest him, he fled in the vehicle headed towards Victoria. During pursuit of Lamoureux, RCMP called off the chase due to concern of public safety. Victoria Police Department later found the vehicle, but without the suspect.

On Sept. 28, West Shore RCMP heard reports of another robbery, this time at a Tim Horton’s in Langford. Employees say a verbal demand for money was made, but no weapons or violence was used. West Shore RCMP identified Lamoureux as the suspect.

On Sunday, Sept. 29, Lamoureux was arrested by the Victoria Police Department. The investigation is still on-going, but Lamoureux is charged with two counts of robbery and one count of flight from police and one count of dangerous driving.

His court appearance is set for Oct. 2.

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

@iaaronguillen
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Christopher Lee Lamoureux, 40, has been arrested in connection to a robbery at RBC branch in Langford. (West Shore RCMP)

Previous story
VP quits after backlash to University of Alberta’s billboard on climate change

Just Posted

Northbound lanes closed Monday night on McKenzie interchange

Monday night closure is one of three needed to install overpass girders

Sooke byelection results official; no recount planned

Dana Lajeunesse wins by a margin of three votes

Pirate raids moored Caddy Bay boat for $4,000 worth of sails, anchor

$15,000 boat and motor also stolen from Ripon Road

‘This is unacceptable’: View Royal parents frustrated over lack of resources for students

Tight spending budget leaves educational assistants stretched thin

48 most reliable Victoria businesses nominated by BBB

48 Victoria businesses become finalists for the 2019 Touch Award.

VIDEO: Greater Victoria, here’s the news you missed this weekend

Jam stand back lash, cats on leashes and more

VP quits after backlash to University of Alberta’s billboard on climate change

Ad said higher temperature and humidity will boost province’s barley yield

Accidents and anguish as snow arrives early on Prairies

Environment Canada reports 95 cm in Waterton National Park near U.S. border

Remains of B.C. men confirmed in crashed plane missing for 31 years

Ernie Whitehead and Len Dykhuizen took off from Eagle Bay on a fishing trip, never to be seen again

Author of Vancouver Sun anti-diversity op-ed to speak at UBC

Mark Hecht’s piece was taken down and paper’s editor-in-chief apologized for running it

New shipping container home project opens in Island community

WeCanShelter represents joint effort between Comox Rotary and homelessness advocates

Doughnut packs and a mysterious gun: Six facts about B.C.’s triple homicide, manhunt

Police released new details into the nationwide case of two Port Alberni men in final report

Winter tires mandatory on most BC highways starting Tuesday

Winter is coming and so is winter tire season…

Forever 21 fashion chain closing all Canadian stores in global restructuring

Up to 178 locations in the United States will also close

Most Read