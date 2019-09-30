Police arrest suspect in Langford bank robbery

West Shore RCMP arrested a New Westminster man in connection to the bank robbery at a Royal Bank of Canada branch in Langford.

Police say Christopher Lee Lamoureux, 40, was the man who produced a robbery note and left the bank at 2945 Jacklin Road, Langford with an undisclosed amount of cash last week.

RELATED: Bank robber targets Langford RBC

“Lamoureux is not a resident of the Greater Victoria Area he is from New Westminster, which made it difficult for police to locate him,” says Const. Nancy Saggar, media relations officer with West Shore RCMP. “Other police agencies in the area were notified to be on the lookout for Lamoureux while the West Shore RCMP followed up on several leads in attempts to locate and arrest him.”

ALSO READ: BC-wide police efforts identify Vancouver Island robbery suspect

West Shore RCMP first found Lamoureux sleeping inside a parked vehicle on Atkins Avenue around 5 a.m. on Sept. 25.

When they attempted to arrest him, he fled in the vehicle headed towards Victoria. During pursuit of Lamoureux, RCMP called off the chase due to concern of public safety. Victoria Police Department later found the vehicle, but without the suspect.

On Sept. 28, West Shore RCMP heard reports of another robbery, this time at a Tim Horton’s in Langford. Employees say a verbal demand for money was made, but no weapons or violence was used. West Shore RCMP identified Lamoureux as the suspect.

On Sunday, Sept. 29, Lamoureux was arrested by the Victoria Police Department. The investigation is still on-going, but Lamoureux is charged with two counts of robbery and one count of flight from police and one count of dangerous driving.

His court appearance is set for Oct. 2.

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

@iaaronguillen

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.