Police arrest two men on Gorge Road East

Traffic has resumed in the area

VicPD arrested two men on Gorge Road East just after 1 p.m. on Wednesday. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

Two men were arrested by Victoria police following an incident on Gorge Road East just before 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

Officers arrested the men after removing them from a dark grey sedan.

Witnesses reported hearing a loud boom before seeing four armed officers get out of an unmarked police vehicle to make the arrests.

All through traffic between Hillside and Rock Bay avenues was affected but has since resumed.

More to come.

READ ALSO: CRD warns of traffic delays on Marigold Road

@devonscarlett

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.