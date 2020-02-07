UPDATED: Missing eight-year-old boy located

Police say child was located safely

The Victoria Police Department has located an eight-year-old boy reported missing earlier on Friday.

The child was subject of a missing person alert issued Friday evening but was located safe shortly after.

