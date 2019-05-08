Victoria Police are asking for the public’s help in locating Fred Wilson. The 20-year-old Indigenous man stands five feet, six inches tall and weighs 143 pounds. He has short brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing grey sweat pants and a hoodie. (Victoria Police)

Police ask for help locating Fred Wilson

Last seen on May 4

Victoria Police are asking for the public’s help in locating Fred Wilson.

The 20-year-old Indigenous man stands five feet, six inches tall and weighs 143 pounds. He has short brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing grey sweat pants and a hoodie.

READ ALSO:

Wilson was last seen on May 4, in the afternoon. Police are concerned for his well-being and are hoping someone will be able to assist with locating him.

READ ALSO:

If you see Wilson, call 911.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Sunshine for Wednesday, 22 C

Just Posted

Provincial government investigates Horticultural Centre of the Pacific in Saanich over water spill

Investigation focuses on permits to perform work responsible for rise in water levels, temperature

Sunshine for Wednesday, 22 C

Plus your weekend forecast

Women, non-binary individuals invited to take part in Dove Real Beauty campaign in Saanich

Photos will be taken in Walmart at Uptown Shopping Centre

Pacific FC acquire 17-year-old midfielder from Vancouver

High school student Ahmed Alghamdi made his professional debut against Valour FC

Victoria woman seeks friends for her dad, disfigured by cancer

Kaitlyn Michaelis’s father loves to ride his motorcycle but is having trouble finding a crew

Ever see birds perform a mating dance? Western Grebes flap around at B.C. wharf

Enderby resident Barb Tomlinson caught two Western Grebe birds performing a mating dance in Salmon Arm.

Greater Victoria Wanted List for the week of May 7

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Dead grey whale on Washington State beach to be towed away

The whale washed up on Sunday. Its gender, age and cause of death have not been determined

Dog bites bylaw officer at B.C. homeless camp

Head of city bylaws department suffers ‘nasty bite’

Man killed at Vancouver construction site in possible electrocution

Emergency services treated two people on scene, but only one was taken to hospital

Toddler airlifted to hospital after falling from dock near Squamish

The girl, 18-months-old, was air lifted to BC Children’s Hospital after falling into water at Porteau Cove

Trucker films near-miss on Vancouver Island highway

‘I have a collection of those videos,’ says driver Fred Gorosh

B.C. man in critical condition after assault at Okanagan beach

A Penticton man has been charged in relation to the incident

Summer-like heat hits B.C. this week

Flooding isn’t likely according to forecasters

Most Read