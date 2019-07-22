Surrey RCMP say friends Richard Scurr (left) and Ryan Provencher were last seen in South Surrey on July 17. (Contributed photos/file photo)

Police ask for help locating missing men last seen in South Surrey

Jeep that Richard Scurr and Ryan Provencher were in has been located unoccupied in Logan Lake: RCMP

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help locating two friends who were last seen in South Surrey on the afternoon of July 17.

Police say 37-year-old Richard Scurr and Ryan Provencher, 38, were last spotted at approximately 12:30 p.m. that day, in the 16400-block of 23A Avenue.

Cpl. Elenore Sturko told Peace Arch News that the men, both South Surrey residents, were reported missing on July 20, and that a vehicle associated to the pair was located Sunday near Logan Lake. It was unoccupied.

According to two news releases issued at approximately 10:30 p.m. Sunday, Provencher was driving a 2019 white Jeep Cherokee and Scurr was his passenger.

Neither man has been seen or heard from since, and police say it is out of character for the two to be out of touch this long.

Scurr is described as a six-foot-four, 220 lb., Caucasian male, with an athletic build, brown brush-cut hair and brown eyes. Provencher is described as a five-foot-10, 180 lb, slim-built Caucasian male, with short brown hair and blue eyes.

Sturko said search-and-rescue crews on Sunday were scouring the area around where the vehicle was located.

She said she could not comment on what, if any, evidence was located with the vehicle.

Sturko said investigators are appealing for anyone who has information regarding where the men were headed, where they are now or any other detail that could help police locate them to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers, at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca. Quote file #2019-109102 (regarding Provencher) and #2019-108904 (re: Scurr).

Previous story
Family of missing B.C. senior with dementia frustrated with situation, heartened by community support
Next story
Latest plan is to fly trapped fish by helicopter over Big Bar slide

Just Posted

‘Best in the country’: Formerly homeless man praises Victoria’s outreach services

Jay W. was living on the streets of downtown Victoria in 2018

City of Victoria plans workshop to determine fate of Sir John A. Macdonald statue

Conversations will happen as part of a reconciliation dialogue series in May 2020

Years of ‘horrific, violent accidents’ at Thetis Lake prompt plea to public

View Royal fire chief asks for an end to alcohol consumption at busy park

Islanders have new cancer screening option with $6.5 M diagnostic suite in Victoria

The Gordon Heys Family PET/CT Suite was unveiled at the BC Cancer Centre-Victoria

Unsealed record suggests U.S. man convicted in murder of Saanich couple left DNA on zip tie in 1987

William Talbott is set to be sentenced Wednesday in the murders of Jay Cook and Tanya Van Cuylenborg

WATCH: Hot rods flock to Victoria for Northwest Deuce Days

Crowds roll out for four-day festival

VIDEO: Man found dead near B.C. teens’ truck could be linked to a double homicide

RCMP said they are looking for Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, of Port Alberni

Latest plan is to fly trapped fish by helicopter over Big Bar slide

Multi-pronged plan set in motion to freesalmon blocked by landslide in the Fraser River

Family of missing B.C. senior with dementia frustrated with situation, heartened by community support

Nine days since Grace was last seen the question remains: ‘How can an 86-year-old just disappear?’

Police ask for help locating missing men last seen in South Surrey

Jeep that Richard Scurr and Ryan Provencher were in has been located unoccupied in Logan Lake: RCMP

Okanagan Air Cadet challenges gender-exclusive haircut policy

Haircut regulation inspires challenge around gender identity

VIDEO: Bystander training gains traction as tool to prevent sexual harassment, violence

Julia Gartley was sexually assaulted after an event, and no one stepped in to help

Sexual assaults, extortion on the rise even as crime rates stay low: Stats Canada

Rates of police-reported sexual assault rose for the fourth year in a row

Vancouver Island teens missing after vehicle found ablaze near Dease Lake, BC

RCMP say a body discovered nearby not one of the missing teens

Most Read