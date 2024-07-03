Police ask for help to find man missing from Youbou

Lake Cowichan RCMP is asking the community to please be on the lookout for missing person Nicholas Marion.

Police are looking for help in finding Nicholas Marion.

1 / 1 Police are looking for help in finding Nicholas Marion. Advertisement

Lake Cowichan RCMP is asking the community to please be on the lookout for missing person Nicholas Marion.

Marion, age 28, was last seen on June 30 at approximately 6:30 a.m. leaving 11439 Youbou Rd., in Youbou.

He is not familiar with the area, and had been visiting for the long weekend.

Marion is six feet tall, 174 pounds and has black hair, brown eyes and a short black beard. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black light jogging pants, and black Nike sneakers retro Jordan 11’s.

"Nick, my husband is missing," Dory LaFrance posted on Facebook. "He left the place we are staying in Youbou near the Pine Point Campground at about 6:30 a.m. for a walk and never returned. He left without his cell phone, wallet, money, or a jacket. After many hours of my own search I filed a missing persons report and last night they launched search and rescue.

"I’m very concerned about his well-being and worried sick about him."

Those with information should call the Lake Cowichan RCMPdDetachment at 250-749-6668 and reference file 2024-1151.