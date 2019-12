Crews arrived on scene around 4:30 a.m on Wednesday

Emergency crews responded to a fire early Wednesday morning at the Oak Bay Marina. (Oak Bay Police Department/Twitter)

At approximately 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, the Oak Bay fire and police departments were called to a boat fire at the Oak Bay Marina.

According to police, it does not appear that anyone was injured in the blaze.

READ ALSO: West Shore RCMP on lookout for man with facial tattoos wanted on Canada wide warrant

The cause of the fire is unknown and the boat was fully engulfed.

READ ALSO: Woman pushing stroller assaulted at Mayfair Shopping Centre

Police are asking the public to avoid the area.

More to come.



kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca

Follow us on Instagram

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.



Sign up here Get local B.C. stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.