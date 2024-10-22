Police asking for tips after puppy killed in Fruitvale hit-and-run

The incident occurred on Wednesday, Oct. 16, at around 5 p.m.

Police are seeking public assistance after a puppy was killed in a hit-and-run in Fruitvale last week.

Shortly after, the owner contacted the Trail and Greater District RCMP, reporting that her puppy had been struck by a vehicle in the 1500 block of Highway 3B in Fruitvale.

A witness at the scene reported hearing the collision and seeing a black truck strike the puppy.

Police state that the driver briefly stopped to check on the injured animal but then left the scene without offering further assistance.

Sadly, the puppy succumbed to its injuries.

The suspect vehicle is described as a Toyota Tacoma, possibly with a red light bar on the tailgate.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about this incident to contact the Trail RCMP detachment at 250-364-2566.

"We would like to speak with the owner of the truck as part of our investigation," said Sgt. Mike Wicentowich.