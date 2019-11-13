Police badge stolen from off-duty officer’s car near Port Renfrew

Officer was not from the Sooke detachment

An RCMP badge was stolen from an off-duty RCMP officer, out for a hike at Sombrio Beach. (file photo)

An off-duty RCMP officer had his badge stolen out of his own vehicle, while hiking at Sombrio Beach, near Port Renfrew.

The officer, who isn’t a member of the Sooke RCMP detachment, was visiting the park on Nov. 4 when someone broke into his car, stole some personal items, including his police badge.

“This was a day-off activity on the part of the officer. He had apparently parked his car and gone for a hike when the theft occurred,” said RCMP Staff Sgt. Brett Sinden, head of the Sooke detachment.

In a strange twist, the officer’s car was also vandalized at the same time.

“I can confirm that the car’s gas tank was also drilled out,” Sinden said, adding it’s possible whoever discovered the badge was motivated to perform the act of vandalism.

“That would only be speculation, of course. The situation is still under investigation, and we really don’t know what happened.”

A spokesperson of the Civilian Review and Complaint Commission for the RCMP saidthe theft of a police officer’s badge is a serious matter.

“We really don’t know what that person would do with that badge, do we?” the spokesperson asked.



