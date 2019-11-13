An RCMP badge was stolen from an off-duty RCMP officer, out for a hike at Sombrio Beach. (file photo)

Police badge stolen from off-duty officer’s car near Port Renfrew

Officer was not from the Sooke detachment

An off-duty RCMP officer had his badge stolen out of his own vehicle, while hiking at Sombrio Beach, near Port Renfrew.

The officer, who isn’t a member of the Sooke RCMP detachment, was visiting the park on Nov. 4 when someone broke into his car, stole some personal items, including his police badge.

ALSO READ: RCMP arrest man accused in Port Renfrew theft

“This was a day-off activity on the part of the officer. He had apparently parked his car and gone for a hike when the theft occurred,” said RCMP Staff Sgt. Brett Sinden, head of the Sooke detachment.

In a strange twist, the officer’s car was also vandalized at the same time.

“I can confirm that the car’s gas tank was also drilled out,” Sinden said, adding it’s possible whoever discovered the badge was motivated to perform the act of vandalism.

“That would only be speculation, of course. The situation is still under investigation, and we really don’t know what happened.”

A spokesperson of the Civilian Review and Complaint Commission for the RCMP saidthe theft of a police officer’s badge is a serious matter.

“We really don’t know what that person would do with that badge, do we?” the spokesperson asked.


mailto:tim.collins@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Victoria recreation fees set to rise nearly five per cent
Next story
Sex assault charge stayed against Port Moody mayor

Just Posted

Police badge stolen from off-duty officer’s car near Port Renfrew

Officer was not from the Sooke detachment

Victoria recreation fees set to rise nearly five per cent

Fee increase needed for wages, aging infrastructure costs says staff report

Thousands of cigarette butts collected and recycled from downtown Victoria

Canisters placed throughout the downtown core have made an impact on local litter

Road work on Island Highway could cause some delays in View Royal

Temporary lane closures from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. between Beaumont and View Royal avenues

Pet photos with Santa funds pair of Greater Victoria animal-friendly organizations

Broadmead Centre Pets West hosts the events Nov. 30 and Dec. 1

VIDEO: Disney Plus gives Canadians a streaming platform that nearly matches U.S. version

The Walt Disney Company’s new subscription platform unveiled a comprehensive offering of nearly 500 films

POLL: Do you support CUPE workers in their dispute with School District 63?

SD63 schools to remain closed as strike continues Tuesday

Nearly half of B.C. drivers nervous in winter conditions: BCAA

‘Wait and see’ approach common practice for 32% of B.C. motorists

Autism support dog refused bus access for being a ‘pet’

B.C. grandmother files complaint with TransLink, calls for better awareness of service dogs

Sex assault charge stayed against Port Moody mayor

Rob Vagramov appeared in provincial court in Port Coquitlam

73% of B.C. residents agree with a temporary ban on vaping products: poll

54% say they would not date someone who vapes, Research Co. poll suggests

B.C.’s 13-cent gasoline gap still a mystery, Premier John Horgan says

NDP plans legislation this month, seeks action from Justin Trudeau

Former Vancouver Canucks player suing financial advisors for negligence

Jason Garrison claimed his advisors failed to take his circumstances into account

Group walking on thin ice at B.C. lake sparks warning from RCMP

At least seven people were spotted on Joffre Lakes, although the ice is not thick enough to be walked on

Most Read