Police believe several people have information on unsolved murder

After 10 years, Saanich Police regret not solving Lindsay Buziak case

Lindsay Buziak was murdered in February of 2008. A walk Friday in Saanich will mark the 10th anniversary of her death. (Photo submitted)

Saanich Police believe multiple people have first-hand knowledge regarding the murder of Lindsay Buziak.

The 24-year-old realtor was stabbed to death while showing a home in Saanich’s Gordon Head neighbourhood on Feb. 2, 2008.

“As with other pre-planned and targeted murders, the perpetrators and/or conspirators have taken steps to avoid apprehension by police. We believe multiple persons have personal and first-hand knowledge regarding the murder of Lindsay Buziak and have withheld this information from police,” said Sgt. Jereme Leslie with Saanich Police.

He said Saanich Police have worked tirelessly with the RCMP and Victoria Police in partnerships to achieve success.

“As with all criminal offences in B.C., the standard of Crown counsel charge approval must be met. Saanich Police are continuing to work towards success in this investigation, and the case remains active and ongoing as we move towards a successful conclusion to this investigation.”

The community will show its support for Buziak’s family at Friday’s Lindsay Buziak Memorial Walk for Justice which starts at 10 a.m. outside Royal Oak Burial Park. It will wind its way to the site of the murder before ending outside Saanich’s Municipal Hall.

Jeff Buziak has continued his pursuit of justice for his daughter, relentlessly searching for answers in her murder. He set up a website, lindsaybuziakmurder.com, where individuals can anonymously share tips. A shocking confession was posted to the website last year, something police are aware of.

“It has been noted that Internet sites, blogs, and other social media platforms have provided a forum for much speculation relating to this murder and ongoing investigation,” said Leslie. “Although not actively participating, the Saanich Police are aware of the many falsehoods, accusations, and erroneous information posted on the Internet. While providing clarification is difficult, the investigators are aware that much of the posted information is either false, misleading, or deliberately fabricated.”

He said the investigation conducted by the Saanich Police was subject to a review by the RCMP Office of Investigational Standards and Practices (OISP), which reaffirmed the investigational processes being undertaken by Saanich Police. As with all police agencies across Canada, the standards of Major Case Management (MCM) provide a strict framework relating to the manner and structure of the police investigational team. Also, Saanich Police participated in Strategic Advisory Groups with other homicide officers from across the Province including members of IHIT from the lower mainland. All of these steps were undertaken to ensure the highest level of investigational standards were being met.

“Saanich Police have worked tirelessly with the RCMP and Victoria Police in partnerships to achieve success. After 10-years of work, we regret that success has not been achieved to date in our investigation,” said Leslie.

Brown Booby seabird a rare sight in Victoria
Container ship adrift off B.C. coast

