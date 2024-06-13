Police, border services seize 'ghost guns' and drugs in Nanaimo

Canada Border Services Agency launched investigation after finding silencers at Vancouver airport

A Nanaimo man is facing weapon and drug charges after police and border service agents seized 'ghost guns' and other firearms, and cocaine, methamphetamine and other drugs.

The Canada Border Services Agency issued a press release Thursday, June 13, advising that charges were laid against Cody Edward Ranger on May 15 in provincial court in Nanaimo.

According to the release, CBSA launched an investigation after intercepting three silencers at Vancouver International Airport's cargo operations in the summer and fall of 2022. In the spring of 2023, CBSA criminal investigators, with assistance from the Vancouver Island District RCMP emergency response team, searched a home and two vehicles in Nanaimo and seized two homemade 'ghost guns,' a prohibited shotgun, a restricted rifle, two non-restricted rifles, ammunition, 335 grams of cocaine, 119 grams of meth, smaller amounts of MDMA and psilocybin and 22 electronic devices.

The accused was charged with three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and various weapons offences. He remains in custody, said border services.

“The Canada Border Services Agency is committed to keeping prohibited firearms and firearm parts out of our country and protecting our communities. We continue to investigate those who attempt to bring these items into Canada and work alongside our policing partners to hold them accountable,” said Nina Patel, CBSA's regional director general for the Pacific region, in the release.

Anyone with information about suspicious cross-border activity is asked to contact the CBSA border watch line at 1-888-502-9060.