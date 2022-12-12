Belmont Secondary School taken on Sept. 9, 2020. (Black Press Media file)

Police break up fight between Belmont students, one charged with assault

A 17-year-old male student suffered a broken nose and cheekbone during the incident

West Shore RCMP officers were called to break up a schoolyard brawl which left one student with a broken nose and cheekbone after being kicked repeatedly in the head.

Police were called by the principal at Belmont Secondary School who reported a fight between two 17-year-old male students at around 10 a.m. on Friday (Dec. 9) morning.

The fight took place just off school property near the far end of the main parking lot and sports field, where the two students started fighting punching one another. Near the end of the fight, one of the youths repeatedly kicked the other in the head, leaving the victim with a broken nose and broken cheekbone.

“This crime is still under investigation. We are aware that there were several youths who witnessed this fight take place and only some have come forward to speak to police. We are requesting the remaining youth witnesses to please come forward and speak to us,” police spokesperson Cpl. Nancy Saggar said in a statement.

The kicker, who also sustained minor injuries, was arrested for assault causing bodily harm.

He was placed on conditions to not have any contact with the youth victim and is set to appear in court in February 2023.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Police break up fight between Belmont students, one charged with assault

