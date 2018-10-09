Police briefs: Naloxone at hand saves in overdose situation

Candy caper, bikes swiped, thefts from vehicles continue

Naloxone at hand saves in overdose situation

Residents with naloxone at hand likely saved a life Oct. 5. Oak Bay police were called to an apartment building in the 2000 block of Oak Bay Avenue for a report of a male overdosing on drugs. Police arrived to find that residents had already administered naloxone. BC Ambulance arrived to treat the male who survived the incident.

Candy theft leads to mental health apprehension

A woman was taken to hospital after swiping candy from a shop in the 2100 block of Oak Bay Avenue.

On Oct. 5, police were called when a woman entered the store, took candy, and left without paying. She was located at a nearby bar, yelling and screaming. Police say the woman was apprehended under the Mental Health Act and taken to Royal Jubilee Hospital to be examined by a physician.

Arrest made in stolen bike incident

The investigation continues after Oak Bay police were called Oct. 6 to the 3300 block of University Woods for a report of a male selling a stolen bicycle. The bicycle was recovered, the male was arrested for possession of stolen property and released for court on a Promise to Appear.

Unlocked bike swiped from Henderson centre

On Oct. 3, police received a report of a bicycle stolen from the Henderson Recreation Center. The green men’s 24-speed Rock Mountain bicycle was left unlocked and has a value of approximately $1,300.

Thefts from vehicle continue to plague the community

Police investigated a report of theft from vehicle on Oct. 1 that occurred sometime overnight in the 2500 block of Bowker Ave. A small amount of money and jewellery were taken from the vehicle. The same day change was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 2500 block of Bowker Avenue. Oct. 7 the pattern continued with a report of attempted theft from vehicle that occurred sometime overnight in the 2000 block of Carnarvon Street. Nothing was reported stolen. A small amount of change was taken the same night from a vehicle in the 2000 block of Newton Street.


c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Hurricane Michael gains strength, takes aim at north Florida
Next story
Homeless B.C. Indigenous Nation buys land on Vancouver Island

Just Posted

Refinery explosion could cause gas price spike in B.C.

Blast could cause two cent per litre increase in Victoria, Vancouver and Lower Mainland

David Foster endorses Victoria mayoral candidate

Video endorsement of Mike Geoghegan posted on Thanksgiving weekend

Fundraiser in View Royal hopes to ‘Scream Away Cancer’

The fundraiser has taken place over the past four years

Victoria boy still trying to add levidrome to dictionary

Third-grader Levi Budd coined the term for a word that spells a different word backwards

New BC Ferries website coming soon

More pricing options, better mobile experience coming in the spring

VIDEO: Pumpkin Fest returns to Galey Farms

Event runs weekends now through the end of the month

Liberals told to build new benefits for ill, unemployed workers, docs show

Liberals given an ambitious plan to close gaps in the social safety net for ill and unemployed Canadians among other ideas that have since made their way into federal policy.

POLL: Do you plan to vote in the Oct. 20 municipal election?

Greater Victoria residents head to the polls on Oct. 20 to select… Continue reading

Saint John residents remain ‘very nervous’ after refinery blast, mayor says

The city of Saint John has warned of possible “flare-ups” as the refinery comes back online.

Trump says UN ambassador Haley to leave at end of year

Haley was appointed to the U.N. post in November 2016 and last month co-ordinated Trump’s second trip to the United Nations, including his first time chairing the U.N. Security Council.

UN report on global warming carries life-or-death warning

Preventing an extra single degree of heat could make a life-or-death difference in the next few decades for multitudes of people and ecosystems on this fast-warming planet.

Hurricane Michael gains strength, takes aim at north Florida

Residents along the Florida panhandle are busy readying themselves for Hurricane Michael, which is predicted to make landfall somewhere around Panama City, Florida.

VIDEO: Officials say $100,000 to clean up B.C. school taken over by squatters

A Nanaimo school board chairman says the doors and roof at a local elementary school needs to be repaired

Small community in B.C. evacuated due to slow-moving landslide

Peace River Regional District says there is “immediate danger to life safety” in a subdivision of Fort St. John

Most Read