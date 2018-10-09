Police briefs: Naloxone at hand saves in overdose situation

Naloxone at hand saves in overdose situation

Residents with naloxone at hand likely saved a life Oct. 5. Oak Bay police were called to an apartment building in the 2000 block of Oak Bay Avenue for a report of a male overdosing on drugs. Police arrived to find that residents had already administered naloxone. BC Ambulance arrived to treat the male who survived the incident.

Candy theft leads to mental health apprehension

A woman was taken to hospital after swiping candy from a shop in the 2100 block of Oak Bay Avenue.

On Oct. 5, police were called when a woman entered the store, took candy, and left without paying. She was located at a nearby bar, yelling and screaming. Police say the woman was apprehended under the Mental Health Act and taken to Royal Jubilee Hospital to be examined by a physician.

Arrest made in stolen bike incident

The investigation continues after Oak Bay police were called Oct. 6 to the 3300 block of University Woods for a report of a male selling a stolen bicycle. The bicycle was recovered, the male was arrested for possession of stolen property and released for court on a Promise to Appear.

Unlocked bike swiped from Henderson centre

On Oct. 3, police received a report of a bicycle stolen from the Henderson Recreation Center. The green men’s 24-speed Rock Mountain bicycle was left unlocked and has a value of approximately $1,300.

Thefts from vehicle continue to plague the community

Police investigated a report of theft from vehicle on Oct. 1 that occurred sometime overnight in the 2500 block of Bowker Ave. A small amount of money and jewellery were taken from the vehicle. The same day change was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 2500 block of Bowker Avenue. Oct. 7 the pattern continued with a report of attempted theft from vehicle that occurred sometime overnight in the 2000 block of Carnarvon Street. Nothing was reported stolen. A small amount of change was taken the same night from a vehicle in the 2000 block of Newton Street.



c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter