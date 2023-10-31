Police call for safe and sweet Halloween night

RCMP issue safety tips for motorists and for trick-or-treaters

Everyone is asked to do their part to make sure Vancouver Island’s trick-or-treaters have a safe and sweet night in their neighbourhoods.

B.C. RCMP issued its usual reminders about Halloween safety tips to keep in mind in the lead-up to the evening of Tuesday, Oct. 31.

Motorists are asked to reduce their speeds significantly and be prepared to stop suddenly.

Parents of trick-or-treaters should make sure that their children are wearing highly visible costumes. Costumes should fit properly so they aren’t a tripping hazard, and trick-or-treaters with masks on should still be able to see their feet so they don’t trip and fall. Shoes that fit properly are recommended, even if they don’t necessarily go with the costume.

Pet owners are asked to keep their animals indoors “as the noise and excitement can be too much for them,” noted Nanaimo RCMP in a separate press release.

In many Vancouver Island communities, fireworks are only allowed with a permit, while firecrackers are prohibited.

Once trick-or-treating is done, parents are asked to give their children’s candy haul a once-over before allowing the kids to dig in.

“Have fun, stay safe, be smart,” said RCMP.

READ ALSO: Pumpkin patches across Canada spooked by the howling of climate change

READ ALSO: Does your pet actually like wearing a Halloween costume?