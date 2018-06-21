Police call off search for missing kayaker in East Sooke

The investigation is now considered a missing person case

Search-and-rescue aircraft search for a kayaker missing in Beecher Bay. The search was called off by police Thursday afternoon. (Kevin Laird/Sooke News Mirror)

The search for a kayaker was called off Thursday afternoon, three days after he was reported missing by his family, Sooke RCMP said.

The investigation is now considered a missing person case, said Staff Sgt. Jeff McArthur.

The 56-year-old Victoria man set out from Beecher Bay Marina in East Sooke on Monday afternoon.

Search-and-rescue teams located the man’s kayak off Hoskyn’s Point on Tuesday.

A Cormorant helicopter, Buffalo aircraft and Industry Canada aircraft were searching from the air while the Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue and the Canadian Coast Guard had boats searching along the shoreline from Sheringham Point to Hein Bank.

The kayakers name was not released at the request of the family.



