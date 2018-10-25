Police call Songhees Nation fire ‘suspicious’

West Shore police are calling an overnight fire in the Songhees Reserve ‘suspicious’.

First responders were called out Oct. 23 at approximately 11:15 p.m. to a trailer fire in the 1500 block of Middle Road near View Royal. A smoke detector alerted a sleeping resident who was able to escape the home.

Two houses are surrounded by police tape the morning after a fire on Middle Rd in Songhees Nation. #yyjnews @VictoriaNews @GoldstreamNews pic.twitter.com/UzWk8VqvuC — Keili Bartlett (@KeiliBartlett) October 24, 2018

When crews arrived they found a mobile home fully engulfed in flames, with the fire spreading to an adjacent unit.

“This fire caused a significant amount of damage. The flames spread to a nearby trailer and it was contained from there, however many lives could have been at risk had it grown further. We are looking for witnesses to come forward and assist us with this investigation,” said Cst. Saggar of the West Shore RCMP.

No injuries were reported and the fire is still under investiagtion.

Police say the evidence they’ve gathered so far suggests the fire is suspicious.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264 or anonymously through Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.



ragnar.haagen@bpdigital.ca

