Oak Bay Police investigate deer parts found near Cattle Point in Oak Bay on Oct. 24. (Keri Coles/News staff)

Police called after deer parts found at Cattle Point

Carcass, campsite, garbage to be cleared by Oak Bay public works

Oak Bay Police are investigating after deer parts were found near Cattle Point in Oak Bay on Oct. 24.

Located down a short trail through the brush, someone came across deer parts and garbage that had attracted a significant amount of maggots.

A tarp could be seen set up further down the path towards the water near Willows Beach.

Oak Bay Const. Julie Chanin investigated and found a toaster oven, some bottles, and a baking powder container by the tarp, but no sleeping items. She said it looked like it had been there for some time.

Police do not know at this time if the deer is connected in any way to the tarp and the garbage or whether it was taken down by a cougar. Police said they did not find any cougar tracks nearby, but the recent stretch of dry weather could account for that.

Oak Bay Public Works will remove the camp, carcass remnants and garbage that were found on the opposite side of Cattle Point from where Namegans Nation spent one night a week ago. The two incidents are not thought to be related.

Warning, the video below contains graphic content

 

Oak Bay Police investigate deer parts found near Cattle Point in Oak Bay on Oct. 24. (Keri Coles/News staff)

Most Read