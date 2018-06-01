Police called to three separate traffic collisions within 45 minutes, two people sent to hospital

Victoria Police say two people were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening conditions after patrol and traffic officers responded to three unrelated collisions within a 45 minute time period Thursday evening.

The first happened around 6:17 p.m. at the intersection of Cook and Pandora Streets between a motorcycle and a vehicle. When police arrived, they discovered the motorcyclist suffering from non-life-threatening injuries, and he was transported to hospital. Police say the motorcyclist was not following his newly-issued motorcycle license restrictions, which state that he must have a supervisor with him.

At 6:45 p.m. officers responded to a report of a hit and run at the 900-block of Mason Street. According to a witness who called 911, a driver had struck a parked vehicle, exited his vehicle and then walked away, showing clear signs of impairment.

Officers were able to locate the driver and took him into custody, issuing him a 90-day roadside prohibition and tickets for several vehicle infractions.

At 6:51 p.m. traffic officers responded to a call at the intersection of Scott and Haultain Streets for a report of a collision between a car and a cyclist. The cyclist was being attended to for non-life threatening injuries by the B.C. Emergency Health Services paramedics, and was then transported to hospital. Officers learned from both parties involved that the vehicle had driven through a stop sign, despite the cyclist having right of way. The driver said that his vehicle had malfunctioning brakes, and the vehicle was towed. The driver was issued a ticket for failure to yield to the right of way.

