Patrol and traffic officers had to respond to three separate traffic collisions within 45 minutes Thursday night (File contributed)

Police called to three separate traffic collisions within 45 minutes, two people sent to hospital

Collisions between vehicles, motorcycles and cyclists resulted in non-life-threatening injuries

Victoria Police say two people were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening conditions after patrol and traffic officers responded to three unrelated collisions within a 45 minute time period Thursday evening.

The first happened around 6:17 p.m. at the intersection of Cook and Pandora Streets between a motorcycle and a vehicle. When police arrived, they discovered the motorcyclist suffering from non-life-threatening injuries, and he was transported to hospital. Police say the motorcyclist was not following his newly-issued motorcycle license restrictions, which state that he must have a supervisor with him.

At 6:45 p.m. officers responded to a report of a hit and run at the 900-block of Mason Street. According to a witness who called 911, a driver had struck a parked vehicle, exited his vehicle and then walked away, showing clear signs of impairment.

Officers were able to locate the driver and took him into custody, issuing him a 90-day roadside prohibition and tickets for several vehicle infractions.

At 6:51 p.m. traffic officers responded to a call at the intersection of Scott and Haultain Streets for a report of a collision between a car and a cyclist. The cyclist was being attended to for non-life threatening injuries by the B.C. Emergency Health Services paramedics, and was then transported to hospital. Officers learned from both parties involved that the vehicle had driven through a stop sign, despite the cyclist having right of way. The driver said that his vehicle had malfunctioning brakes, and the vehicle was towed. The driver was issued a ticket for failure to yield to the right of way.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Previous story
B.C. man honoured for rolling up his sleeve for 150 blood donations
Next story
Painting given to B.C. woman as gag goes for $481,000

Just Posted

Police called to three separate traffic collisions within 45 minutes, two people sent to hospital

Collisions between vehicles, motorcycles and cyclists resulted in non-life-threatening injuries

Lamb-nappers return Sooty with a note same day mom Florence taken

Flock back together in a rollercoaster day seaside on Vancouver Island

Rose Garden spruce up thanks to Days of Giving initiative

Annual TELUS Days of Giving event had local team volunteering in the dirt

Langford-based CPL soccer team not a done deal

Canadian Premiere League announces ‘conditional’ soccer team for Greater Victoria

Ogden Point hosts largest cruise ship to ever come to the Island

The Norweigen Bliss will bring over 1,000 travel agents to explore the Capital’s highlights

Oak Bay’s latest artwork, Lunar Transitions, installed this morning

Lunar Transitions takes its place outside Oak Bay library

See downtown Victoria in a whole new way with Car Free YYJ

Annual event removes vehicles for a day from busy stretch of Douglas Street

Last Greyhound bus leaves B.C.’s Highway of Tears

BC Transit will fill void on an interim basis beginning June 4

Researcher suggests “poopsicle” theory for B.C. woman hit by falling feces

Rob Young, with UBCO, says frozen feces could have formed on the outside of the plane

Painting given to B.C. woman as gag goes for $481,000

Painting done by Group of Seven contemporary Tom Thomson fetches more than anticipated at auction

This is one big Buff Cat

Large Canadian cat becomes popular meme on social media

Video: Rare moose triplets caught on camera in Alberta

The video captured Tuesday shows a mother moose and her set of triplets in Didsbury, Alta.

B.B. duo write and illustrate children’s book to help families deal with ALS

June is ALS Awareness Month: the disease affects thousands of Canadians each year

B.C. man honoured for rolling up his sleeve for 150 blood donations

The first time David Stacey walked into a clinic, his blood started pumping

Most Read