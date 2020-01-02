Saanich Police attend a break and enter at Dog World Beauty and Health Spa on Thursday, Jan. 2. (Sophie Heizer/News Staff)

Police called to two break-and-enters within 600m on Quadra Street in Saanich

Business break ins on the rise during winter months

Saanich police responded to two different reported break-and-enters at businesses on Quadra Street in Saanich Thursday morning.

The incidents occurred within 600 metres of each other and police believe both happened overnight. Police said break-ins to businesses increased in the winter months.

Police were called to the Dog World Beauty and Health Spa near the corner of Tattersall Drive and Quadra Street around 7:45 a.m Thursday after a report of a door broken. A door into the business was damaged and it appeared entry was gained by an unknown person or people.

Police said they do not have a suspect in custody and it is too early at this point to determine if anything was taken.

READ ALSO: Police concerned over spike in Oak Bay break-and-enters

Shortly before the Dog World break-in was reported, police attended a similar call in the 3900-block of Quadra Street, just 600 metres up the street towards McKenzie Avenue.

Police said in both cases, the till areas were targeted but both store owners ensured there was no money left on site.

A spokesperson for Saanich Police, Const. Markus Anastasiades said Saanich Police will work with the business owners by providing advice on security enhancements to their stores. Anastasiades also said they will do free assessments using the Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design approach.

Anastasiades said break-and-enters to businesses showed an increase in the winter months of November to January compared to the other months in the year. “For example, we investigated double the number of break-and-enters to businesses in January and December of 2019 than we usually saw in other months during the year,” Anastasiades said. “In many cases, the till/cash areas are targeted because they are visible and quick to access.”

Anastasiades said Saanich Police recommend store owners keep the tills empty and their money in a secure area or off-site. “We do see most businesses following these guidelines, which is great to see. Other tips would be to leave the register drawer open to show that it’s empty and placing signage advising that no cash is kept on the premise,” Anastasiades said.

READ ALSO: Saanich police offer suspect description after Uptown security officer stabbed

Like us on Facebook and follow @yrlocaljourno

sophie.heizer@saanichnews.com

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
First vaping-related illness reported in Alberta

Just Posted

Heavy rain leads to wastewater overflow warning from CRD

Public advised to avoid entering affected waters

James Island off Sidney lost value, but remains most valuable on Vancouver Island

BC Assessment lists the island’s value at $56,747,000, a figure eclipsed only by two Vancouver homes

Off-duty VicPD officers intervene to stop sexual assault in Hawaii

Victoria Police Chief Del Manak ‘very proud’ of officers

Oak Bay police search for ‘prolific’ tequila thief

Man has tried to steal liquor from local liquor store ‘on several occasions’

Greater Victoria braces for impending winter rain storm

Stong Pacific storm set to hit B.C.’s coast Thursday afternoon

B.C. assessed home values to dip 2.5% in 2020

‘Changes in property assessments really depend on where you live,’ BC Assessment’s Tina Ireland says

Vigil supports Jewish camp following anti-Semitic graffiti incident near Nanaimo

Children’s summer camp on Gabriola Island was desecrated in mid December, just before Hanukkah

First vaping-related illness reported in Alberta

It’s the 15th case in the country to be reported to federal officials

B.C. dentist who lost license has disappeared, still owes $100,000 in fines

The College of Dental Surgeons of B.C. said it was unable to locate Dr. Bin Xu

Early polar bear swim for elk at B.C. lake

Twenty-three elk were relocated into Upper Pitt Lake in January of 2005

Lafreniere, Canada thump Slovakia 6-1 to advance to semifinals at world juniors

Captain Hayton has pair of goals for Canadians

B.C.’s South Coast should prepare for power outage ahead of storm: BC Hydro

Heavy rain and wind is expected to hit the region

Much of B.C. hit with snow as 2020 begins

Snow warnings and weather statements issued for many parts of B.C.

Opposition Conservatives head into 2020 with fights ahead on three fronts

A new year is a chance for the party to work on its vision moving forward

Most Read