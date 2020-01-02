Police called to two break-and-enters within 600m on Quadra Street in Saanich

Saanich police responded to two different reported break-and-enters at businesses on Quadra Street in Saanich Thursday morning.

The incidents occurred within 600 metres of each other and police believe both happened overnight. Police said break-ins to businesses increased in the winter months.

Reporting for @saanichnews on what @SaanichPolice said was a “standard” b&e for this time of year at Dog World Beauty And Health Spa at Quadra St and Tattersall Dr., traffic not affected. Story to come. pic.twitter.com/My8WRIqp01 — Sophie Heizer (@yrlocaljourno) January 2, 2020

Police were called to the Dog World Beauty and Health Spa near the corner of Tattersall Drive and Quadra Street around 7:45 a.m Thursday after a report of a door broken. A door into the business was damaged and it appeared entry was gained by an unknown person or people.

Police said they do not have a suspect in custody and it is too early at this point to determine if anything was taken.

Shortly before the Dog World break-in was reported, police attended a similar call in the 3900-block of Quadra Street, just 600 metres up the street towards McKenzie Avenue.

Police said in both cases, the till areas were targeted but both store owners ensured there was no money left on site.

A spokesperson for Saanich Police, Const. Markus Anastasiades said Saanich Police will work with the business owners by providing advice on security enhancements to their stores. Anastasiades also said they will do free assessments using the Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design approach.

Anastasiades said break-and-enters to businesses showed an increase in the winter months of November to January compared to the other months in the year. “For example, we investigated double the number of break-and-enters to businesses in January and December of 2019 than we usually saw in other months during the year,” Anastasiades said. “In many cases, the till/cash areas are targeted because they are visible and quick to access.”

Anastasiades said Saanich Police recommend store owners keep the tills empty and their money in a secure area or off-site. “We do see most businesses following these guidelines, which is great to see. Other tips would be to leave the register drawer open to show that it’s empty and placing signage advising that no cash is kept on the premise,” Anastasiades said.

