Victoria police arrested a man in connection with a series of break and enters Jan. 29, but police believe more suspects remain at large. (Courtesy of Victoria Police Department)

Police catch suspect, but Victoria break and enters continue

Additional suspects are believed to be at large

A man was arrested Thursday in connection with a series of break and enters that have been wreaking havoc on Victoria businesses, but police say more suspects remain at large.

Brandon Paul, 36, faces six charges of break and enter and one charge of mischief. He was also wanted for outstanding warrants at the time of his arrest.

While Paul was in custody, another Victoria businesses was targeted. On Jan. 28 shortly before 11 p.m., officers were called to the 100-block of Wilson Street where they discovered a broken window and emptied cash register. Officers are urging businesses to empty cash trays at the end of the day and display their empty tray in sight of windows to dissuade thieves.

VicPD officers have been conducting a two-week investigation into Victoria’s break and enters. They believe additional suspects remain at large.

The City of Victoria is in discussions with the Downtown Victoria Business Association about providing relief funds to businesses that have been hit. Details have yet to be hammered out, but speaking to media on Jan. 21. Mayor Lisa Helps said it would be a one-time fund, likely distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

