Police charge 27-year-old man with weapons offences after Langford shooting

Justin Lemmen was arrested shortly after the shooting after crashing into a truck

A 27-year-old man is charged in the shooting Tuesday outside of Happy Valley Market in Langford on Tuesday.

Justin Lemmen faces several charges including “unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a prohibited firearm in a motor vehicle, two counts of fail to comply with the conditions set out in his undertaking, and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle,” according to a West Shore RCMP media release.

On April 23 around 11 a.m., the West Shore RCMP responded to a report of a shooting outside the market, at 3431 Happy Valley Rd.

Shortly after the call, a white Kia Optima collided with a semi truck at the intersection of Kelly Road and Veterans Memorial Parkway. Police arrested the driver, Lemmen and seized a firearm from inside the vehicle.

“At this time investigators believe this is a targeted and isolated incident,” RCMP say.

Police are looking to identify the driver of a Cadillac Deville, described as a white man in his 30s, last seen near the Royal Colwood Golf Course. Police believe he was the intended target.

“We are requesting this male to come forward and speak to police. We need to determine if this male or the occupant(s) of the Cadillac Deville are okay,” stated Const. Saggar, media relations 0fficer for the West Shore RCMP.

