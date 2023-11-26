Police chase tractor down Highway 1 in Surrey; ends in crash

“One person has been taken in to police custody and transported to local area hospital,” police say.

Police chased the tractor along Highway 1 until the 176th Street offramp, where it collided with a BC Highway Patrol vehicle (Photo: Curtis Kreklau/ South Fraser News Services)

A police chase along Highway 1 involving a tractor ended with one person arrested and sent to hospital, police say.

“BC Highway Patrol members were dealing with a call for service when they encountered a person driving a tractor on Highway 1 possibly involved in a protest,” Staff Sgt. Duane Honeyman said.

Police chased the tractor along Highway 1 until the 176th Street offramp, where it collided with a BC Highway Patrol vehicle, according to a Black Press freelancer at the scene. The police vehicle and the tractor were heavily damaged.

“The incident ended when the tractor rolled over as it tried to take the on-ramp to Highway 1 west bound,” Honeyman said.

Video posted to social media shows the chase along the highway and the collision.

WARNING: The video contains images of the collision