Police chase youths through busy B.C. mall, as dog squad, helicopter called

Shots-fired call in Surrey nets 'numerous' youth arrests, weapons

A weapons-related call in Guildford led police on a chase through a busy shopping mall Tuesday afternoon, March 18.

Several young people were taken into custody and a number of weapons seized related to an investigation by RCMP Surrey Provincial Operations Support Unit (SPOSU).

It all started just before 3 p.m. Tuesday when police received a call from a man who said he was being chased and shot at by several youth armed with weapons, near 149 Street and 104 Avenue.

When police arrived, several of the young suspects fled the scene, running "into and around Guildford Town Centre," according to a news release from Surrey Police media relations.

The chase involved police dogs, the Air 1 helicopter and officers on foot.

"Numerous youths were taken into custody by police at various locations in and around the mall," police say. "Several youth are currently being held in custody and some have been released pending further investigation.

"At this early stage, at least one Airsoft gun and a can of bear spray has been recovered at the scene and officers are continuing their search for additional weapons that may have been discarded by the youth during the incident. There were no injuries reported to police as a result of the incident."

Police ask anyone who witnessed the altercation, or has information about it, to call Surrey Police on 604-599-0502 and quote file 2025-14606 (SU), or contact Crime Stoppers (1-800-222-8477) to remain anonymous.

