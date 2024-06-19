Police complaint hearing called for B.C. officer accused of sexual misconduct

1st hearing arranged by the commissioner since changes allowing for a hearing earlier in the process

A public hearing has been called into the allegations of sexual misconduct by a Vancouver police officer – the first hearing arranged by B.C.'s Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner since legislation changes allowing for a hearing earlier in the discipline process.

Vancouver Police Department Sgt. Keiron McConnell is accused of sexual misconduct in relation to his interactions with seven women, including female police officers and former female students of his when he worked as an instructor at two post-secondary institutions.

Police complaint commissioner Prabhu Rajan called for the hearing Wednesday (June 19), but dates have not yet been scheduled. He appointed retired provincial court judge Carol Baird Ellan as an adjudicator.

The allegations against McConnell have not been proven. The hearing will determine whether he committed misconduct, the appropriate disciplinary action or corrective measures and to make recommendations.

More to come.