Police concerned over spike in Oak Bay break-and-enters

Nine homes broken into while owners away

It’s been the summer of burglary in Oak Bay as the number of break-and-enter cases surpassed the district’s 2018 total of 18.

This week Oak Bay Police reported there have been 19 break-and-enters since June 1. Nine of those were at homes with the owner away, said Deputy Chief Ray Bernoties.

The deputy confirmed 2018 was a lower year but calls this year’s increase surprising considering there are still four months left.

READ MORE: Police break into car to revive passed out drunks on Willows Beach

READ MORE: Drunk driver parks car on Willows Beach

Victoria Police spokesperson Const. Matt Rutherford said that while they’ve also seen a spike in theft, it’s been vehicular.

Bernoties said police agencies from across Greater Victoria are working together to identify any suspects.

“The police are requesting the public to be alert of any persons or vehicles in their neighbourhood that appear to be out of place,” Bernoties added. “Note a detailed description of the person(s) or vehicle, license plate, direction of travel and advise the police immediately.”

Two calls of theft came in on Aug. 27. One reported an unlocked vehicle was rummaged through near the Chinese Cemetery. The other had only just discovered his fibreglass dingy was stolen in the 3400-block of Ripon Road.

To help residents prevent theft Oak Bay Police put out a check list including letting the police know. Oak Bay is known for its vacant home check program.

“Police will check on your home only if time permits, and it’s important you have a neighbor or friend that can pick up your mail and check on your home as often as possible,” Bernoties said.

Other suggestions include:

  • Ensuring home alarm works and that someone will respond to activation.
  • Consider using a timer for internal lights to give the appearance the home is occupied. Also consider having motion activated lights around your property.
  • Locking up ladders, garden tools, and bikes etc.
  • Lock all windows, even second floor windows.
  • Consider trimming shrubbery away from doors and windows (they offer concealment while breaking in)
  • Ensure CCTV cameras are working, are free of dust and cobwebs.
  • Consider starting a Block Watch program for your street.

reporter@oakbaynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
UPDATED: Man arrested after eight hour standoff on Begbie Street
Next story
Victoria-based band shares experience with racism outside Lucky Bar

Just Posted

Victoria-based band shares experience with racism outside Lucky Bar

The band posted about the incident on social media to highlight what’s happening in the city

UPDATED: Man arrested after eight hour standoff on Begbie Street

The man stole a car and rammed several vehicles earlier this morning

Greater Victoria woman sells jam at cancer walk to ‘preserve’ friend’s memory

The Ovarian Cancer Canada Walk of Hope takes place Sept. 8 at Royal Roads University

Province recognizes Sidney veteran for almost six decades of volunteer work

Donald Fisher among 44 British Columbians awarded the Sovereign’s Medal for Volunteers

Province will not take action in establishing a regional police force for Greater Victoria

Regionalized police department requires local push, province says

VIDEO: Hurricane Dorian headed to the Maritimes, Quebec

Canadian Hurricane Centre says storm expected this weekend as Category 1 or strong tropical storm

POLL: Are you disappointed Uber will not be operating in Greater Victoria?

Those hoping it would soon be easier to catch a ride around… Continue reading

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of Sept. 3

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Canadian wheelchair basketball teams secure spots in Tokyo 2020 Paralympics

The women’s team won gold medal at Parapan Am Games, men’s team won silver medal

Former B.C. Mountie charged with seven counts of breach of trust

BC Prosecution Service announced the charges have been approved

Kelowna company apologizes for vulgar sign after vandalism

The questionable sign was only up for a brief period of time, according to Mission Group

Fisherman dies after getting tangled in net, falling off boat near Port Alberni

Incident is not considered suspicious at this time

B.C. rent increases to be held to 2.6% for next year

Second year for annual increases to be held to inflation rate

‘Significant progress’ as 30,000 fish move through Fraser River at landslide site

While chinook numbers are dropping now, they’re expecting a million pink salmon to head upriver

Most Read