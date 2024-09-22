Police confirm body found near Nanaimo Curling Centre is a homicide case

Body of man found near Nanaimo Curling Centre identified as Lee Harland

The body of Lee Harland, 42, was discovered near Nanaimo Curling Club on Sept. 12.

Police have identified a body discovered near Nanaimo Curling Club last week, and say it is a case of homicide.

Nanaimo RCMP cordoned off a section around the Wall Street-situated curling centre on Sept. 12, after the body was discovered in a wooded area near the railway tracks. In a Saturday, Sept. 21 press release, police say the body was that of Lee Harland, 42, of no fixed address, and based on evidence, it appears he was murdered.

His body was found on the tracks, near Kennedy Street and Comox Road, noted the press release, and he "had been residing in Nanaimo for sometime … living a transient lifestyle and would frequent homeless encampments throughout Nanaimo."

Police have released images of Harland, what he was wearing at the time, as well as the site where his body was located.

Anyone who may have had contact with him, has dash cam video from Sept. 9-12, or with information on the incident, is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP's non-emergency line at 250-754-2345, citing file No. 2024-29983.



