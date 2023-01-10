Police continue search for Victoria man missing for a year

Ian Indridson is described as Caucasian, 5’11”, with a slim build and short salt and pepper hair.

Ian Indridson was last seen on Jan. 10, 2022, and investigators believe he may be in danger. (Courtesy of VicPD)

Victoria police continue to look for a 55-year-old man who has been missing for a year.

Ian Indridson was last seen on Jan. 10, 2022, and investigators believe he may be in danger.

Indridson is described as Caucasian, 5’11” tall, with a slim build and short salt and pepper hair.

Police think he was last seen wearing a dark Eddie Bauer sweater, black sweatpants and black rubber boots.

Anyone with information about Indridson’s whereabouts is asked to call Victoria police at (250) 995-7654.

