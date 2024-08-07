Police, coroner investigate dad's death on B.C. river

Colin Harrison died after saving his five-year-old son from drowning

RCMP and the coroner's office are investigating the death of Colin Harrison, the man who died after saving his son from drowning in the Similkameen River, on Saturday, August 3, in Keremeos.

Police Cpl. James Grandy said no further information is being released at this time.

As well, a GoFundMe campaign, that was raising money for a funeral for Harrison, has been suspended, after $1,340 was received against a goal of $8,000.

The defunct page now states the family will cover the funeral costs.

Black Press previously reported the tragedy, with all details available.

Colin Harrison entered the river, between 12th Avenue and Second Street, when he realized his boy Gabriel, five years old, was in trouble. While he was able to get Gabriel to safety, he was unable to save himself.

Jordy Bosscha, Keremeos Fire Chief, said there were many people at the river who tried to give aid, performing CPR. That task was handed over to the fire department when it arrived, and then later to paramedics.

He said he believed Harrison had a faint pulse when he was airlifted from the scene, however, he later succumbed.

Bosscha added that it is not uncommon for rescuers to become victims under these circumstances. “It happens more than you think.”