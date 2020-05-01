VicPD respond to an April 30 incident on Gladstone Avenue in Victoria. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)

Police deem contents, placement of toolbox left in Victoria basketball court suspicious

Box contained concrete, metal and wiring, says VicPD

VicPD is searching for the man who dropped off a “suspicious” toolbox in Fernwood on Thursday afternoon.

Around 12:30 p.m. on April 30, VicPD was alerted by Fernwood residents that a suspicious metal toolbox – later found to contain concrete, metal and wiring – had been spotted near a basketball court in the 1200-block of Gladstone Avenue.

READ ALSO: Bomb unit detonates suspicious toolbox left in Victoria basketball court

Callers told police that the metal toolbox, which was welded shut, had been dropped off at the basketball court earlier in the day by “an unknown man” driving a white vehicle.

VicPD called in the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team and RCMP Lower Mainland Explosive Ordinance Disposal team for back up.

Officers used various equipment, including a bomb robot, to deescalate the situation. Four controlled demolition blasts were also used though residents were warned before each loud bang rang through the neighbourhood.

READ ALSO: Second fire in three days at Victoria heritage home

Upon opening the toolbox, police found metal, concrete and wiring.

“The contents of the toolbox and the nature of its placement are considered suspicious,” said VicPD in a written statement on Friday afternoon.

Police are still searching for the man who dropped off the toolbox. He is described as a Caucasian man, with a brown beard and a long sleeve shirt.

Anyone with information about the toolbox or the man is asked to contact the VicPD non-emergency line at 250-995-7654 and press #1 to speak with the report desk. Anonymous reports can be made through the Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

VicPD

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: George Jay teachers parade through Victoria to visit students
Next story
Second fire in three days at Victoria heritage home

Just Posted

Vic High upgrades on schedule to start in August

Seismic upgrades, expansions and amenities set to be completed by 2022

Police deem contents, placement of toolbox left in Victoria basketball court suspicious

Box contained concrete, metal and wiring, says VicPD

Saanich crews tackle Colquitz River oil spill

Absorbent booms installed to contain the oil

Second fire in three days at Victoria heritage home

Fire crews are back on scene for the second time since Tuesday

Inflatable boat worth $35,000 stolen from back of vessel

Motorized, inflatable boat stolen Thursday night

VIDEO: George Jay teachers parade through Victoria to visit students

‘We’re visiting families where they are,’ principal says

COVID-19: Broadening social circles will look different based on health risks, Henry says

Will be in-part up to individuals to determine personal risk for themselves and their loved ones

POLL: Do you know anyone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19?

B.C. recorded 34 new positive tests for COVID-19 April 29, bringing the… Continue reading

Help the Victoria News continue its mission to provide trusted local news

In a blindingly short time, the world’s a very different place. The… Continue reading

Feds ban more than 1,500 assault-style rifles in Canada

There will be a two-year amnesty period, federal officials say

Suspect allegedly finds Nanaimo ATM with card still inside, withdraws $1,000

Nanaimo RCMP release photo of suspect from incident last month on Dufferin Crescent

Amateur B.C. photographer captures rare pale-coloured Canada Goose

Bird with the condition ‘leucism’ appears almost ghostlike

40th annual Terry Fox runs to be held virtually this year due to COVID-19

The runs, planned in 700 cities across the country, will be hosted virtually on Sept. 20, 2020

Wet’suwet’en elected chiefs call for withdrawal of ‘premature’ agreement on rights and title

The elected chiefs claim negotiation process ignored them and many clan members

Most Read