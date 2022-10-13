Police divers take investigation of Cadboro Bay’s derelict boats below the surface

The Saanich Police Dive Team was in the waters of Cadboro Bay on Tuesday (Oct. 11) as part of a continuing investigation. (Courtesy Saanich Police Department)

Divers with the Saanich Police Department have been able to document pollution and debris in Cadboro Bay that they suspect is connected with several derelict boats.

On Tuesday (Oct. 11), the Saanich Police Dive Team deployed in the waters around what they described to be a “large water world” of joined boats as part of an ongoing investigation.

“We want the community to understand that we are taking this seriously and the investigation is progressing,” said Const. Markus Anastasiades in a release. “We continue to ask residents in the area to report all suspicious activities they observe to the police.”

Saanich police have already made contact with the person they believe owns the boats.

Since early June, officers have been working in collaboration with the community and partner agencies to address the derelict boats in the bay as well as reports of an increase in criminal property offences connected to people living on the boats.

Police are recommending charges against Thomas Cudworth and Jack Chisholm. Both men have been arrested and currently remain in custody.

Anyone with information on this case or others is encouraged to contact the Saanich Police Department at 250-475-4321 or make an anonymous report through the Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

