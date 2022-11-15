Police dog called for Oak Bay sunglasses heist

A commercial alarm alerted police to a smashed window and stolen stuff items Nov. 13.

Oak Bay police responded to a commercial alarm at 4:23 a.m. in the 2000-block of Cadboro Bay Road and discovered a smashed rear window, according to the weekly police report.

The suspect appears to have targeted sunglasses. A police dog and forensic unit are aiding the ongoing investigation.

Early morning hoot

An owl made for a scary time for an Oak Bay homeowner. Officers responded to a Beach Drive residence for an abandoned 911 call Nov. 10 around 4 a.m. and learned the resident had been woken by banging on the windows. They discovered an owl had gained access through the chimney. The feathered perpetrator was coaxed out an open patio door.

Elgin Road hit twice

Oak Bay police officers are reviewing video as part of an investigation into a break-in at a commercial site on Elgin Road. Police were called Nov. 7 after copper material was stolen. There were cameras on site.

The same street was hit later in the week, when on Nov. 11 at 5:42 a.m. officers responded to an alarm in the 1700-block. Police determined two suspects entered through a window of the commercial building but nothing was stolen or damaged.

Escalating vehicle damage

Thieves continue to target vehicles in Oak Bay. On Nov. 8, officers were told an unlocked vehicle was entered on the evening of Nov. 4 in the 2000-block of Kings Road. About $700 worth of tools were taken.

On Nov. 9 around 4 a.m. someone broke into a locked vehicle in the 500-block of Island Road and stole a tool. The incident was caught on camera.

On Nov. 11 police were called about a theft from vehicle near Cedar Hill Cross and Henderson roads. There someone smashed the front passenger window and stole a suitcase that contained personal clothing and an HP laptop that all added up to about $2,500.

