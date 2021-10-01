A stolen van was found crashed into a rocky embankment on the side of Millstream Road around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday (Sept. 29). (Courtesy West Shore RCMP)

Police dog finds suspect from stolen van crash in West Shore

Van crashed on Millstream Road near Lost Lake Road at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday

A police dog was called in to track down a suspect Wednesday (Sept. 29) morning, after a stolen van was found crashed on the side of a Highland’s road.

West Shore RCMP responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on Millstream Road near Lost Lake Road at approximately 9:30 a.m. Witnesses on scene told officers they saw the van’s driver leave the area, apparently uninjured.

While investigating, officers discovered the crashed van had been reported stolen out of Victoria. Using a police dog and witnesses’ description of the driver, officers tracked down the suspect in a bush nearby.

The 27-year-old woman, Audrey Moffatt, was arrested and charged with possession of stolen property and breach of probation, as she wasn’t allowed to be driving at the time.

Anyone with information on the incident can contact the West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264.

