Police dog helps nab break and enter suspect in Colwood

Police dog Eric held nab a suspect who broke into a woman’s basement suit in Colwood on March 25. (West Shore RCMP)

When a Colwood woman came home to find a man had broken into her home she was able to chase him off, but thanks to the help of West Shore RCMP police service dog Eric, a suspect was taken into custody.

On March 25, West Shore RCMP received a call about a man who had broken into a basement suite near the Metchosin Road and Wishart Road intersection in Colwood. The tenant had come home to find the man in her home — she was not physically harmed — and the man fled the scene on foot.

READ ALSO: Beloved Discovery Island wolf Takaya shot and killed

Police dog Eric and his handler found the man hiding in some bushes.

A 29-year-old was arrested for the break and enter, along with failing to comply with a probation order and was held in custody.

READ ALSO: Rescue kitten lifts mood of Saanich couple in isolation

West Shore RCMP remind residents if they see something suspicious call 911 or the non-emergency line for reporting something after the fact.



kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca

Follow us on Instagram

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.