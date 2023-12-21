Police dog helps to track down suspect at a remote Island logging camp

RCMP arrest 2 after break-in at Nimpkish Lake near Port McNeill

A remote logging camp near Nimpkish Lake was broken into by thieves on the evening of Dec. 14.

The Port McNeill RCMP were notified and the initial responding officers managed to arrest the first suspect as he exited the mechanical shop with alleged stolen goods.

Meanwhile, the officers quickly realized there was still another suspect at large.

“Local officers contained the scene until additional members from Sayward RCMP, Port Hardy RCMP and an RCMP Police Dog Services (PDS) team from the Comox Valley attended,” stated Corp. Spencer Mylymok in a news release. “An extensive ground search led to a second suspect being successfully apprehended by the PDS team and a Port McNeill RCMP officer at approximately 1 a.m. on Dec. 15. Reports will be forwarded to the BC Prosecution Service for consideration of charges against both individuals.”

“These are high-risk and challenging situations for officers,” added Mylymok. “Thanks to the timely and effective assistance provided by officers and support units from other jurisdictions, we were able to safely take both suspects into custody. The suspects are not from the area, so perhaps this will send the message that remote North Island communities are not easy targets for thieves.”

The RCMP are asking that anyone with information about this incident contact the detachment at 250-956-4441.

