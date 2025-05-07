 Skip to content
Police dog stabbed after RCMP respond to man in distress in Richmond

Man taken into custody several hours after the initial 911 call
Black Press Media Staff
The B.C. RCMP 'E' Division headquarters in Surrey, B.C. on March 14, 2025.(Lauren Collins/Black Press Media)

Richmond RCMP say a police dog is in stable condition after being stabbed during a call for a man in distress.

Mounties responded to a 911 call from a man in distress just before 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday (May 7). Police said his location was mapped to rural farmland in the southeast of No. 4 Road and Westminster Highway, and officers and police dog services went to the area to track him. 

RCMP said officers found the man and "attempted to engage to ensure his safety and the safety of the public," but during that the man allegedly pulled out and used an air gun and then allegedly stabbed the police dog. 

The dog, according to police, had multiple puncture wounds and received emergency veterinary care, which is ongoing. Richmond RCMP said that following the initial assessment, the dog remains in stable condition and "recovery appears favourable."

Police said the area was contained by Richmond RCMP and the Lower Mainland Integrated Emergency Response Team was called in to help. The man was taken into custody at 7:35 a.m., police said.

Richmond RCMP said it is believed to be an isolated incident and there is no ongoing risk to the public. Roads have since reopened. 

The investigation is ongoing.

