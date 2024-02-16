Police execute search warrant in an Indignity to a Dead Body investigation

Found body leads Campbell River RCMP to evidence of drug trafficking

The discovery of a dead body outside of Campbell River by a local citizen on Feb. 8 lead police to executing a search warrant at a residence in the city and uncovering evidence of drug trafficking.

Campbell River RCMP said police were called on Feb. 8 to a remote area outside of town for a body that had been located by a citizen.

The Campbell River Major Crime Unit took conduct of the investigation and on Wednesday, Feb. 14, executed a search warrant in an Indignity to a Dead Body investigation at a residence in the 300 block of Cedar Street. During the execution of the search, police located significant evidence of drug trafficking, including scales, weapons and approximately 150 grams of suspected cocaine, according to a statement from Campbell River RCMP.

Police also located over 1,400 pills believed to be Dilaudid. Dilaudid is a medical grade opioid that is often prescribed either as a pain management tool or as a safe supply to those with addiction issues.

The investigation is ongoing and police will be making efforts to determine if charges can be sought. As part of the ongoing drug investigation, the suspected drugs will be sent to Health Canada for analysis and efforts will be made to determine their origin.

If you have any information regarding this investigation or other criminal activity, contact the Campbell River RCMP at 250-286-6221.

