Police execute two search warrants in ongoing search for Kolby Sinclair

VIIMCU did not share details of the search warrants but said the investigation continues into missing Campbell River man

The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit investigators have executed two search warrants on a rural property in Black Creek and at a property on the We Wai Kay First Nation on May 20, as part of the ongoing investigation into missing person Kolby Sinclair.

Details are limited at this time, according to an RCMP media release, but the investigation remains active and police are still asking anyone with information to contact the VIIMCU line at 250-380-6161.

Campbell River RCMP previously reported Sinclair, 30, missing on March 22, 2025. The police said he failed to keep in touch with his family, which was "out of character for him." He was believed to have been last seen on March 8.

His disappearance was deemed suspicious on May 1, prompting the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit to take over the investigation.