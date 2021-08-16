(Black Press Media file photo)

(Black Press Media file photo)

Police find sword down cyclist’s pants after midnight stop in Oak Bay

EV charger damaged, $3,000 bike swiped in weekly roundup

A man on a bike stopped by Oak Bay police for not wearing a helmet and having no lights, faces multiple charges after the officer discovered a sword, among other things, down the cyclist’s pants.

A man in a dark hoodie riding a black BMX bike with two large sports bags on the handlebars was stopped in the first hour of Sunday, Aug. 15. Oak Bay police said the man initially gave a fake name and tried to get away. He was arrested for two outstanding warrants and breaching seven probation conditions. A search produced a concealed 26-inch sword down the man’s pants, break and enter tools and a debit card that did not belong to him.

Recommended charges included possession of a controlled substance, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, carrying a concealed weapon, providing a false name, possession of break and enter tools and possession of property obtained by crime.

Brazen roof rack theft

A resident noticed her roof racks missing and reported it to police Aug. 12.

The vehicle owner noticed someone stole a pair of silver and black Rhino roof racks from her 2000 blue Subaru Impreza in the 1400-block of Beach Drive. The racks are specifically made for frameless windows.

READ ALSO: Man arrested for being near children, swimming area in Oak Bay

$3,000 bike swiped

A bicycle was reported stolen in the 1200-block of Oliver Street on Aug. 10. The black and yellow Cinelli single gear bicycle was stolen from an open garage. The bicycle is valued at $3,000.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Oak Bay Police Department at 250-592-2424.

Smash, no grab

Someone smashed the rear window of a 2008 white BMW on Aug. 10, but it appears nothing was stolen.

The damage was caused in an underground parking lot of a condominium building in the 1300-block of Newport Avenue. There was also a similar crime in another underground parking area across the street.

Cable cut on EV charger

A resident’s electric vehicle charger was damaged as someone swiped the cable. The damage was discovered Sunday, Aug. 15 in the 1100-block of Roslyn Road. While someone attempted to steal the charger, they were unable to remove the charger unit.

READ ALSO: Stop signs are for cyclists too, say Oak Bay police

For more news delivered daily into your inbox, please click here.

c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

oak bay police

Previous story
Immigration headache deprives B.C. woman of medical coverage
Next story
Witness to fatal drowning near Tofino urges return of lifeguards to national park reserve

Just Posted

(Black Press Media file photo)
Police find sword down cyclist’s pants after midnight stop in Oak Bay

Parliament buildings in Ottawa. (Black Press Media file photo)
Election 2021: Who are your Greater Victoria candidates?

Another 10 COVID-19 flight exposures have been reported through the Victoria International Airport, according to the BC Centre for Disease Control, bringing August’s total so far to 13. (Black Press Media file photo)
Another 10 flight exposures reported through Victoria International Airport

The District of Metchosin's healthy communities advisory committee is eyeing field space at the Metchosin Elementary school as the site for a potential community public space. (Gazette file photo)
Metchosin spends $1M in COVID-19 grants to convert school to community centre