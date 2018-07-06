Police find two huskies in a car that was 38 degrees

VicPD are urgently reminding people not to leave their dogs in the car

Victoria Police are reminding people not to leave their dogs in the car, even for “a few minutes” after they found two huskies in distress in a vehicle on Thursday.

Animal control called the police to the scene at Pembroke and Cook St around noon after finding the dogs; they took temperatures and found it was 38 degrees in the car, and 32 degrees on on of the husky’s noses.

The windows were slightly open, and an empty bowl, once filled with water, was also in the vehicle.

The owner came back while police were scene and was apologetic, saying shed’d left them in the car for about 30 minutes.

The owner was fined $250 for the rescue, and received additional fees when police discovered that neither of the dogs were licensed.

Police are reminding people that even if the windows are down, it will get very hot very fast.

