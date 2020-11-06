Crash at Broughton, Quadra not as serious as first thought

Police, fire and ambulance converged on a crash at the corner of Quadra and Broughton streets for a crash Friday afternoon.

Victoria Police Department took to social media to ask drivers to avoid the area, later clarifying the call wasn’t as severe as indicated.

Police on the scene Nov. 6 said the call came in as a flipped vehicle with multiple injures, at a different location but turned out to be a minor crash.

One of the vehicles was exiting a parking lot at the corner of Broughton and Quadra streets and collided with the other. The driver of a black Mercedez was assessed at the scene for a sore arm and will be taken to hospital for X-rays. The driver of the other vehicle, which was a Toyota, was uninjured.

“The call came in as something a little more dramatic,” said VicPD Sgt. Darrell Fairburn. “So a bit of a breakdown in communication but luckily not as serious as we originally thought. We’re always happy to over-respond.”

READ ALSO: Late-night Victoria hotel fire started with mental health call, arson suspected

READ ALSO: Two in custody after barricading inside same suite at Burnside Gorge hotel

Do you have a story tip? Email: c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

VicPD