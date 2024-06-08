 Skip to content
Police, fire on scene for a 'marine incident' in Vancouver's Coal Harbour

Vancouver fire chief says crews on scene
Vancouver fire crews and police are on scene of a "marine incident" in Coal Harbour Saturday afternoon (June 8).

City of Vancouver fire chief Karen Fry posted on X (formerly Twitter) just after 1 p.m. to say emergency crews were on scene at the incident. 

Posts on social media say a float plane crashed in the harbour. 

Tina Lovgreen, media relations manager for TransLink, posted on X to say she'd spoken with a SeaBus captain who saw the float plane in the water and "quickly diverted to provide assistance, ready to deploy a life raft."

Black Press Media has reached out to Vancouver police and the Transportation Safety Board of Canada for more information. 

More to come.