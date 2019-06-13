Woman injured after car crashes down embankment in East Sooke

A woman was injured after the car she was driving crashed down a four-foot embankment on Gillespie Road, near Roche Cove bridge, on Thursday morning.
The driver apparently lost control of her vehicle on the winding stretch of road at about 10:15 a.m.
The woman, visibly shaken, was quickly rescued by firefighters and walked up the embankment on her own to a waiting ambulance.
Sooke and East Sooke fire departments and the B.C. Ambulance Service attended the call.
