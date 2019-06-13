Emergency crews worked to remove the lone driver from a single vehicle accident on Gillespie Road. (Tim Collins / Sooke News Mirror)

Woman injured after car crashes down embankment in East Sooke

Incident occurred at about 10:15 a.m. on Gillespie Road

A woman was injured after the car she was driving crashed down a four-foot embankment on Gillespie Road, near Roche Cove bridge, on Thursday morning.

The driver apparently lost control of her vehicle on the winding stretch of road at about 10:15 a.m.

The woman, visibly shaken, was quickly rescued by firefighters and walked up the embankment on her own to a waiting ambulance.

Sooke and East Sooke fire departments and the B.C. Ambulance Service attended the call.


