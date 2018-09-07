White powder found in letter to Langford law office

Hazmat crews are on scene and officials say there is no danger to the public, and are treating this as a serious threat

A hazmat incident is underway at the Reflections Building in Langford after police say white powder was found in an envelope.

BC Ambulance, along with police and a HAZMAT team are on scene and a decontamination tent has been set up in front of Hemminger Law Group’s office, located in the 2700 block of Veterans Memorial Parkway.

Staff from Hemminger Law Group would not comment on the situation but police say five people have been decontaminated and taken to hospital. The law office has been evacuated.

According to West Shore RCMP officers on-scene, there is no danger to the public and they are ensuring everyone’s safety inside the building. They are taking this as a serious threat and will be testing the power, however there are no results at this time.

Northbound traffic on the parkway is down to one lane.

Fire crews and HAZMAT are on scene at the Reflections Building Friday afternoon. (Katherine Engqvist/News Staff)

