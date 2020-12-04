Police hope boot search will help find missing Saanich man

Sean Hart is known to walk for miles, with or without his boots

Boots may hold a clue for a Saanich man missing since early November.

Police released an image of boots similar to those worn by Sean Hart in a tweet Friday afternoon.

Sean Hart, 34, was last seen leaving the Seven Oaks Tertiary Mental Health facility on Nov. 6. (Saanich Police Department)

Hart, 34, unexpectedly left the Seven Oaks Tertiary Mental Health facility in Saanich on Nov. 6.

He is described as Caucasian, 6’ and 130 pounds, with blue eyes and long, curly, brown hair. He was last seen dressed in black clothing and wearing a white mask. He requires medical attention.

READ ALSO: Search spreads for Saanich man missing from mental health facility for nearly a month

Investigators suspect that he may be wearing, or may have been wearing, a pair of relatively new black hiking boots. They are described as Under Armour men’s size 10 model Valsetz mid-hiking boots that are all black.

Hart’s mother Penny Hart told media he’s known to remove his shoes and walk for miles, indicating he may have discarded them somewhere along his travels. There is also the possibility that he is still wearing these boots.

On Nov. 26, Peninsula Emergency Measures Organization (PEMO) search and rescue volunteers scoured Mount Douglas Park – near where Seven Oaks is located – in search of any evidence of Hart’s whereabouts. There was no sign of him.

Anyone who spots these boots is asked not to touch them but call police.

Anyone who sees Hart is asked to call 911.

Do you have a story tip? Email: c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.