Police identify 2 women found dead in Vancouver, say deaths aren’t connected

Cause of one death remains unknown, while criminality not suspected in the second

Police in Vancouver say they have identified the two women whose bodies were found on the shores of English Bay on Sunday and Monday (July 22).

Sgt. Steve Addison says police now know the women’s names and their families have been informed of their deaths.

He says in a statement that police are still investigating both cases, but they are confident the deaths are not connected.

They say the cause of death of the woman found on Sunset Beach on Sunday is not yet known and police are not releasing her name at this time.

Police say criminality is not suspected in the death of the second woman found near Kitsilano Beach on Monday, and they’re not sharing additional details about her identity or how she died out of respect for her, as well as her family and friends.

Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim says in a statement the discovery of the women’s bodies shortly before a string of downtown stabbings that injured three men on Monday has been “deeply unsettling” and shaken the community.

The Canadian Press